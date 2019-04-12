Jaime King has opened up on the traumatic birth of her son Leo, now three, and has recalled that she ''didn't get to see his face'' after he was born before he had to be rushed away for emergency treatment.
Jaime King has opened up on her traumatic birth and admitted that she didn't know if her son Leo was going to live.
The 39-year-old actress discovered when she was 33 weeks into her pregnancy that her son, now three-years-old, had a chronic heart condition and after he arrived into the world she ''didn't get to see his face'' before he was taken for emergency medical treatment and she feared she would lose him.
In an interview with BUILD, she said: ''As a mother, I think I was so deeply vulnerable because ... I lost many of my pregnancies and my son, Leo Thames, crashed at birth and I didn't get to see his face and they took him and I didn't know if he was going to come back to life.
''He had a serious heart defect called Transposition of the Great Arteries and I just heard, 'He's crashing, he's crashing, he's crashing, he's crashing,' and they, like, ran out of the room.''
The 'Sin City' actress - who also has five-year-old son James with her husband Kyle Newman - went on to reveal that despite hospital staff's best efforts to convince her to stay in bed and rest after the delivery, she insisted on seeing her child in the newborn intensive care unit.
She continued: ''I walked into this NICU and it was, legitimately, looking back, like a scene in the movie, and it makes me really emotional, watching it because when I walked in, everybody went pale and my child was barely alive.''
