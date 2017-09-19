Jaime King has confessed to playing Taylor Swift's unreleased album 'Reputation' in the car where others could hear.
The 'Hart of Dixie' star has confessed to listening to her close pal's hotly-anticipated album 'Reputation' - which is due for release on November 10 - whilst out and about.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I was just playing it in the car earlier and my son, [three-year-old] James, was like, 'Lele! That's godmama. It's godmama!' It's so funny. It's just so funny. It's good. [She's giving fans] the real. That's her thing. It's really, really good. Yeah, she is the baddest broad.''
It comes after a source claimed Taylor is ''overhauling her image'' with her new music.
One source said: ''The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again. Taylor is overhauling her image.''
Whilst another insider added: ''It doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out.''
And Taylor was being ''very secretive'' about the whole thing.
The insider shared: ''She's being very secretive about it, but it's going to be a really good one.''
Jaime's confession will come as a surprise to fans as Ed Sheeran previously revealed Taylor's music travels under lock and key until it is officially released.
He shared previously: ''She would never send new songs, no. I hear them but has to be with her. I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew San Francisco and played the song I've done with her and asked if I like it and I was like 'yeah' and they took it back, that's how I hear it.''
