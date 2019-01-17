Jaime King feels ''liberated'' after chopping off her blonde locks.

The 'Hart of Dixie' actress - who has unveiled a dramatic, platinum blonde bob on her Instagram account - revealed she was deciding on the look for nine months and has credited characters she's previously played, as well as the loss of her longtime acting coach, Elizabeth Kemp, who died from cancer, for her decision to celebrate the new year with a new look.

Speaking on the photo-sharing website, Jaime - who has kids Leo, three, and James, five, with husband Kyle Newman - wrote: ''LIBERATED. 9 months of waiting for this moment. Thank you for the Light that lifted layers of grief, the past, the stories, the loss of my best friend Elizabeth Kemp, the depths and beauty of my characters and all that they endured. The radical shift of what we have all have in our own ways seen - the abuse of power and the choice to own and claim our power and purpose for a higher good.

''I leave you with my revelation - embrace the petty tyrants (I will) I claim my value here and now. May we use it all for uplifting, learning and growth. This is more than a look for me this is the process letting go... New Year and NEW CHEER! Brand new color for my new [cut]. Thank you always @traceycunningham1 @brantmayfield #babylights #newlook#newyear (sic)''