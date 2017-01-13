Jaden Smith has said he wants to quit Los Angeles after failing his driving test.

The 18-year-old actor-and-rapper - the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - decided to share his disappointing news in a Instagram Live video in which he began ranting about wanting to move out of the 'City of Angels' because there are too many ''bad things'' there.

In the video - which Jaden made in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles - he said: ''It's going to be so funny to tell my dad that I've failed straight up. I'm about to move out of LA. There's a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself.''

He then cryptically added: ''Everybody follow your heart, you know what I'm saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. Don't try to be somebody else. It's hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there's nobody really here that's like supporting the youth or the youths' creativity.''

Jaden - whose 16-year-old sister Willow has a successful pop and acting career - also teased that he has got some major things happening at the end of 2017 which are ''beyond'' his usual music and fashion pursuits.

The 'Karate Kid' star - who has his own clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep - said: ''At the end of 2017, I'm gonna do some dope - some really, really dope, inspirational stuff that's beyond just music and clothes. Nothing about this life makes any sense. Why aren't we Instagramming Live about people saving lives?''