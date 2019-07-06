Jaden Smith's new album is ''for the haters''.

The 20-year-old star has just released his 17-track record 'ERYS' and he says he wants to dedicate it to all those people who ever doubted him.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''Sometimes I wish that I wasn't so emotional, but I'm glad that I showed the world that side, because it seemed like they liked that side. But you always have haters and you always have people that are going to doubt you and this album is really for my haters and that's why it's so aggressive.''

The album features emo rap acts, trap, electronic, and punk rock and tells the story of a young man called 'ERYS'.

Jaden explained: ''He lives in Los Angeles, but it's in a world where Los Angeles has almost been destroyed a little bit. You don't really know what happened, but it's like a dystopic Los Angeles. It's like The Warriors where everybody is running around, and it's this interconnected web of these young kids who run the city. Erys decides to be the leader and take over the city. He gains control of everyone by the means of fear almost. It doesn't end well for him, but that's kind of the end of the story..''

And the record is also linked to his previous record 'SYRE'.

Jaden said: ''When it's 'I want to be by myself. I'm sad. I'm going to be in the Hills. I'm sad. I'm emotional and I can't do anything.' That was 'SYRE'.

'ERYS', which is 'SYRE' reversed, is the complete opposite. 'ERYS' is more so about the city. He's like ''I like being in the city. He still likes pink and the sunset, but he cares so much more about the city and his homies and making sure he is the leader of the generation. That's what the metaphor for Los Angeles is for in the movie.''