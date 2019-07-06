Jaden Smith is ''losing [his] f**king sh*t'' at Robert Pattinson's Batman casting.

The 20-year-old actor and singer is a massive fan of Batman and he is over the moon at former 'Twilight Saga' actor Robert landing the leading role in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: ''Oh my gosh, I don't even know what to say. Amazing things are happening every day that you don't even know. I don't even know. I'm at a loss for words with how excited I am for him. It has to happen. It has to f**king happen. He will be the best Batman. I'm losing my f**king sh*t.''

Warner Bros. were reportedly torn between the Robert and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character but decided on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck in 'The Batman'.

Matt Reeves took over 'The Batman' directing duties from Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.

Jaden often dresses up as the character Batman and previously revealed he dons his costume when he feels the need to ''protect'' people.

The star famously decided to wear the Caped Crusader costume to his prom, as well to the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and he revealed that he chose the hero as his style inspiration because the costume provides the ''proper gear'' needed to keep people safe.

He said: ''I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so.

''He's just the s**t, everything about it. It's a cape, has utilities, has tactical equipment on it. It's bulletproof.

''It's everything you ever want. You can hide in the shadows, jump off buildings.

''I just want to live in the most real way, just be a superhero, and save lives, and jump off of buildings, and hide in the shadows.''