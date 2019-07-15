Jaden Smith makes his father Will Smith ''proud every single day''.

The 'Icon' star marked his milestone birthday last week and his dad Will used his speech to joke about ''never break two laws at one time''.

Speaking at his 21st birthday party, he said: ''I'll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time. I'm really proud of you, just the way that you've grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here's to your 21st birthday today, and here's to you being a full grown man.''

Meanwhile, Jaden's mother Jada Pinkett Smith previously praised her son for being a ''powerful teacher'' and says his birth marked the start of her ''first experience of tangible love''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''After my first trimester ... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden (sic)''

And in his own post, Jaden's father Will Smith confessed he ''couldn't believe'' his son had reached the milestone birthday already.

He wrote: ''Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!? (sic)''