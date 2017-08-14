Jaden Smith has said Justin Bieber is ''totally fine'' after his recent tour cancellation.

The 23-year-old pop megastar recently sparked concerns for his health after he cancelled the remaining dates of his 'Purpose World Tour' due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' which were later linked to exhaustion.

Now, his close pal Jaden has said that whilst the 'Sorry' hitmaker is doing okay, he insists ''life is hard'' and can be ''really difficult'' for people in the spotlight.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 19-year-old actor said: ''He's totally fine. I love him. He's just an amazing guy and everybody - life is hard, you know? We all go through things but the difference between other people is that no one knows about it.

''It's really difficult for people like Justin or me or all types of people in the limelight. Like, when you go through things, people find out and that makes it harder for you than the actual reality of what is happening. It makes it so much harder that everybody knows about it than the actual situation.''

Recently, it was reported that since scrapping his remaining shows last month, Justin is focusing on his ''spiritual journey'' in order to help himself to get ''stronger mentally''.

A source said: ''He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn't been feeling well mentally for a while. Canceling the tour was the right thing for him.

''He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already. He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.''

Following his decision, the 'Love Yourself' singer penned an emotional open letter to his fans last week to explain why he needed to take a break, and he decided to write the note because he felt ''bad'' to have left so many of his loyal supporters disappointed.

The insider added: ''Justin is hanging out in LA with friends. He feels really bad to disappoint many of his fans.

''This is why he decided to write the open letter. He still feels he made the right decision.''