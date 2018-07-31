Jaden Smith is going on tour with J Cole.

The 20-year-old actor and musician has joined Cole's 'KOD Tour' as a special guest, with Earthgang and Cole's alter-ego ''Kill Edward''.

They will complete the line-up alongside previously announced support act Young Thug.

The tour is set to kick off in Miami, Florida on August 9th and will end in Boston on October 10.

Meanwhile, in June, Jaden became the first artist to release an album through Instagram.

Jaden dropped the revamped version of his 2017 album 'Syre' on the photo-sharing app and called it 'Syre: The Electric Album'.

The LP came two weeks after he uploaded his video for 'Ghost' which shows Jaden walking the streets of Tokyo.

While Jaden's father Will Smith, 49, is fully supportive of his son's musical ambitions, he couldn't resist playfully mocking Jaden in a hilarious spoof of his 'Icon' music video, to mark the hit clocking up 100 million streams.

The 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' hitmaker told his son that it was a ''delicious gift'', for a parent to see their child succeed.

Will shared the clip on Instagram of him dressed up as Jaden, recreating scenes from the 'Icon' video as he lip-synced to the track.

He wrote: ''Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You! [sic]''

The 'Men In Black' star was shown tripping over his slippers as he danced, as well as his gold grill falling out of his mouth as he teased his son.

And the end he shouted to camera: ''J Diggy! I'm proud of you baby. Congrats. I love you.''

Jaden thanked his father, commenting on the clip: ''Dad this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life. You're the best father anyone could ask for. Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth. [sic]''