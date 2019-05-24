Jaden Smith thinks social media sites like Instagram are ''power'' because they allow you to ''monitor'' anyone.
Jaden Smith thinks social media is ''power''.
The 20-year-old actor - who has an impressive 12.1 million followers on Instagram - thinks the photo sharing website is a great platform to give people power but he doesn't believe you need millions of followers to harness that power and instead thinks it is more about ''monitoring''.
Speaking to the June issue of Flaunt magazine, he said: ''I will say Instagram is power. It just matters who wields it and how they wield it - cause even if you have no followers on Instagram, you have power. If you can monitor what every single person in the world is doing it doesn't matter who you are ... that's power ...you can use that information in all different types of ways. It just depends, who are you monitoring? Who do you spend your time watching? I like to monitor what Elon Musk is doing. What he wears. What he does. Where he goes. Who he talks to. Who he monitors. Who's important to him? Who does he follow? How often does he post? His lifestyle. His jokes. His friends ... What's Bill Gates doing? What's Jeff Bezos doing? Where are you guys?''
Meanwhile, Jaden previously confessed he cut down his social media usage after getting ''criticised on a major level'' for his posts.
The son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said: ''It gets to a point where you have so many followers that you can't really post things like a normal person without getting criticised on a major level on everything that you post. I've cut it down to a place where on Instagram I just don't post unless there's something really going on in my life.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
There is a part of The Pursuit of Happyness -- most of the last third,...
In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a family man struggling to...