Jaden Smith thinks social media is ''power''.

The 20-year-old actor - who has an impressive 12.1 million followers on Instagram - thinks the photo sharing website is a great platform to give people power but he doesn't believe you need millions of followers to harness that power and instead thinks it is more about ''monitoring''.

Speaking to the June issue of Flaunt magazine, he said: ''I will say Instagram is power. It just matters who wields it and how they wield it - cause even if you have no followers on Instagram, you have power. If you can monitor what every single person in the world is doing it doesn't matter who you are ... that's power ...you can use that information in all different types of ways. It just depends, who are you monitoring? Who do you spend your time watching? I like to monitor what Elon Musk is doing. What he wears. What he does. Where he goes. Who he talks to. Who he monitors. Who's important to him? Who does he follow? How often does he post? His lifestyle. His jokes. His friends ... What's Bill Gates doing? What's Jeff Bezos doing? Where are you guys?''

Meanwhile, Jaden previously confessed he cut down his social media usage after getting ''criticised on a major level'' for his posts.

The son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said: ''It gets to a point where you have so many followers that you can't really post things like a normal person without getting criticised on a major level on everything that you post. I've cut it down to a place where on Instagram I just don't post unless there's something really going on in my life.''