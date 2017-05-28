Jaden Smith has blasted a hotel for ''spiking'' his pancakes with cheese.

The 18-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith went on a Twitter rant about the Four Seasons hotel in Toronto, claiming that he was kicked out of his room at the establishment.

He tweeted: ''The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.

''I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List.

''The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive.

''After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room (sic).''

Jaden didn't add any further tweets so it's unclear why he stayed on to eat pancakes after allegedly being kicked out of his room.

The hotel has yet to publicly respond.

Jaden is prone to social media outbursts and recently ranted on Instagram Live about his plans to leave Los Angeles for good after failing his driving test.

In the video - which Jaden made in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles - he said: ''It's going to be so funny to tell my dad that I've failed straight up. I'm about to move out of LA. There's a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself.''

He then cryptically added: ''Everybody follow your heart, you know what I'm saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. Don't try to be somebody else. It's hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there's nobody really here that's like supporting the youth or the youths' creativity.''