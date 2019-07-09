Jaden Smith marked his 21st birthday by giving free food to homeless people.

The 'Karate Kid' actor - who celebrated the milestone on Monday (08.07.19) - launched a pop-up food truck named the I Love You restaurant and handed out vegan meals to disadvantaged folk in Los Angeles and promised he'll be repeating the venture again in the future.

He shared a video on Instagram and wrote: ''The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free.

''Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc.(sic)''

After opening an Instagram account for his new venture, the mobile eatery has already amassed over 73,000 followers and numerous offers to help Jaden cook or serve meals.

Chef Gaz Oakley wrote: ''Thanks for this! I'd happily come and cook there if you need me.''

And another follower posted: ''I love this movement!! Not only that it's helping the people who need it most but that it's helping the animals as well by being all vegan! I live in LA and would LOVE to get involved!(sic)''

A third asked for the venture to go further afield.

They posted: ''Bring this to Detroit and if you need ANY help at all, [we] would love to lend our time and energy; food prep, content, pre-content, working.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Jaden's famous parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, used their Instagram accounts to share birthday messages to their son.

Jada wrote: ''After my first trimester ... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden (sic)''

And in his own post, Will confessed he ''couldn't believe'' his son had reached the milestone birthday already.

He wrote: ''Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!? (sic)''