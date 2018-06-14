Jaden Smith felt like a ''free bird'' at the Met Gala but attending prom with his girlfriend was much more stressful.
Jaden Smith found attending his high school prom more ''stressful'' than the Met Gala.
The 'Karate Kid' actor is known for his flamboyant sense of style so had a much more relaxed time at the annual fashion extravaganza, where he could be a ''free bird'' than at a dance with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon because he felt like he had to fit with certain expectations there.
He told W magazine: ''Actual prom was more stressful [than the Met Gala]. I was more stressed at actual prom.
''Because with your girlfriend and stuff, there's expectations--prom is supposed to be like this and boyfriends are supposed to act like this.
''At the Met, I was just a free bird and really living my best life. But prom was really stressful. I had to really sharpen up for prom.''
At the Met Gala last month, the 19-year-old star attracted attention with his unusual prop; a framed gold record for his latest album 'Syre'.
He said: ''I got it that day. It was totally spur of the moment. I told everyone I was bringing it. I mean, I didn't tell anyone from the Met, but everyone on my team knew.''
Jaden turns 20 next month but isn't worried about saying goodbye to his teens.
He explained: ''I feel like I'm not [turning 20]. Tyler the Creator is still crazy, so I'm still going to be crazy, too.''
Meanwhile, Jaden's mother Jada Pinkett Smith recently admitted she ''knew'' when her son - who she has with husband Will Smith - had lost his virginity because his demeanour changed.
She said: ''There's just a certain swag, there is. He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this - my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone. I looked at him and I was like, 'Where have you been? What's been going on?' And he said, 'You know, I was just with a friend.' And I said, 'Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?' And right away [he told me] because Jaden can't lie.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
There is a part of The Pursuit of Happyness -- most of the last third,...
In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a family man struggling to...