Jaden Smith found attending his high school prom more ''stressful'' than the Met Gala.

The 'Karate Kid' actor is known for his flamboyant sense of style so had a much more relaxed time at the annual fashion extravaganza, where he could be a ''free bird'' than at a dance with his girlfriend Odessa Adlon because he felt like he had to fit with certain expectations there.

He told W magazine: ''Actual prom was more stressful [than the Met Gala]. I was more stressed at actual prom.

''Because with your girlfriend and stuff, there's expectations--prom is supposed to be like this and boyfriends are supposed to act like this.

''At the Met, I was just a free bird and really living my best life. But prom was really stressful. I had to really sharpen up for prom.''

At the Met Gala last month, the 19-year-old star attracted attention with his unusual prop; a framed gold record for his latest album 'Syre'.

He said: ''I got it that day. It was totally spur of the moment. I told everyone I was bringing it. I mean, I didn't tell anyone from the Met, but everyone on my team knew.''

Jaden turns 20 next month but isn't worried about saying goodbye to his teens.

He explained: ''I feel like I'm not [turning 20]. Tyler the Creator is still crazy, so I'm still going to be crazy, too.''

Meanwhile, Jaden's mother Jada Pinkett Smith recently admitted she ''knew'' when her son - who she has with husband Will Smith - had lost his virginity because his demeanour changed.

She said: ''There's just a certain swag, there is. He was walking different, and there was just a loss of this - my little boy was gone. My little boy was gone. I looked at him and I was like, 'Where have you been? What's been going on?' And he said, 'You know, I was just with a friend.' And I said, 'Oh, okay, anything you want to tell me?' And right away [he told me] because Jaden can't lie.''