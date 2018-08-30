Jaden Smith dons his Batman costume when he feels the need to ''protect'' people.

The 20-year-old actor and musician - who is the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - famously decided to wear the Caped Crusader costume to his prom, as well to the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and now the 'After Earth' star has revealed that he chose the hero as his style inspiration because the costume provides the ''proper gear'' needed to keep people safe.

In an interview with GQ magazine, he said: ''I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so.

''He's just the s**t, everything about it. It's a cape, has utilities, has tactical equipment on it. It's bulletproof.

''It's everything you ever want. You can hide in the shadows, jump off buildings.

''I just want to live in the most real way, just be a superhero, and save lives, and jump off of buildings, and hide in the shadows.''

Jaden might be the son of two A-List actors, but the 'Karate Kid' star has long established himself as a fashionista, and has revealed that his fashion icons also include Tyler, The Creator, and Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea.

The 'Pursuit of Happyness' actor was inspired by the 'Yonkers' rapper after he introduced him to the American skateboarding shop and clothing brand, Supreme, a label now synonymous with the trailblazer's style.

Jaden has also taken inspiration from Greek deity Poseidon, as he dresses ''really good'', and the star uses sculptures of the god to influence his look.

He said: ''A lot of drapes, you know what I'm saying? ... Those are really next.''

Although many of Jaden's style choices are unconventional - such as his famous fondness of wearing women's clothing - he believes that these are fashion-forward choices which will soon become the norm.

He said: ''It's like people have realized [there's] a big hive mind, to where we all like to do kinda the same thing. And people are trying to break that now, people that are realizing it.''