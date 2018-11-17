Jaden Smith has once again claimed he's dating Tyler, The Creator.

The 20-year-old rapper - who is the son of Hollywood stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith - recently claimed to be dating Tyler and although Tyler appeared to deny the suggestion at the time, Jaden has now reaffirmed his original statement.

He told Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio: ''I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend, and that's true. So, just so you know.''

Jaden initially appeared to make his new relationship public at Camp Flog Gnaw, where he lavished praise on Tyler and referred to the rap star as his ''boyfriend''.

He said at the time: ''I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f**king much.

''And I want tell you guys something. I want to tell you. Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler's my mother f**king boyfriend, and he's been my mother f**king boyfriend my whole f**king life. Tyler, the Creator is my f**king boyfriend. It's true.''

However, Tyler seemingly rubbished the claim, shaking his head at Jaden's comments.

Meanwhile, Jada recently revealed she ''cried the whole way down the aisle'' because she didn't want to marry her husband Will.

The actress felt under pressure to tie the knot and her sense of unease was compounded by her difficult pregnancy with Jaden.

Jada - who married Will in 1997 - said: ''I was under so much pressure being a young actress - being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn't know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.

''My first trimester was horrible. And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p***ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle, I cried the whole way down the aisle.

''I just never really agreed with the construct. I still don't.

''Till death do us part is real for me, but all of the rules and all of the ideas. This title, 'wife', the accepted conventional definition of wife in the paradigm - I'm not that.''