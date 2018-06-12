Jaden Smith was banned from having sleepovers because his mother was worried he would be ''violated''.

The 19-year-old son of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith wasn't allowed to indulge in the childhood pastime of sleeping over at a friend's house when he was younger, as his mother has revealed she was concerned that he might experience some kind of sexual assault whilst out of her care.

Speaking to her daughter 17-year-old Willow - whom she says she was ''as protective'' over - on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk', Jada said: ''Do you know how many men I know that have been raped as young boys? I was as protective of Jaden as I was of you. He was not allowed to spend the night at anyone's house because I never underestimated that a boy child could be violated in the same way as a girl child.''

The 46-year-old actress previously admitted to being ''concerned'' over some of her son's dating choices, although she noted that Willow has always had ''spectacular'' taste.

Asked about her brood's dating habits, she said: ''There've been a few - I've been concerned. Actually, Willow, her choices have been spectacular, in all honesty.''

The 'Girls Trip' star - who is also the step-mother of Will's 25-year-old son Trey - didn't elaborate on which of Jaden's romances were red flags, but said she will always support her brood with whomever they choose to date, even if she doesn't like their partner.

Jada added: ''You got to go with the flow. Your kids aren't always going to date people that you love, but I've learned that you really have to just be there and support, because [if you don't] that can create a conflict that you can't get around.''

Although she has been protective over her brood when it comes to their love lives, she has been known to give them freedom, as she famously allowed Jaden to move out when he was just 15.