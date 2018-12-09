Jaden Smith has been awarded the first ever Robert Redford Award for his environmental work.

The 'Karate Kid' star was honoured by James and Robert Redford at the event, which was held at The Redford Center's Benefit Event held at August Hall in San Francisco, California.

James said in a statement: ''There's really no better first person to honor in this particular moment with this award. Jaden is a model for young people, and my Dad and I both understand how important it is to support the positivity and solutions of younger generations right now.''

And the award was created in honour of Robert and his ''decades-long environmental legacy and will be presented to a revered artist committed to using their voice to protect the earth and to create a more just and sustainable future for us all''.

Jaden is a big supporter of charities and joined forces with Umami Burger to launch his own vegetarian burger to help support hurricane relief charities.

He said: ''You should come to Umami and have the Jaden slider trio because you're not gonna believe there's no meat in it and it's impossible and you're just not gonna believe it. So there's the normal impossible, the Korean barbecue and the Umami barbecue. I'm trying to satisfy different flavours for people but at the same time give them a plant-based burger that they, you know, can enjoy and promote healthy living and lifestyle.''