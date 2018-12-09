Jaden Smith was handed the first ever Robert Redford Award for his environmental work.
Jaden Smith has been awarded the first ever Robert Redford Award for his environmental work.
The 'Karate Kid' star was honoured by James and Robert Redford at the event, which was held at The Redford Center's Benefit Event held at August Hall in San Francisco, California.
James said in a statement: ''There's really no better first person to honor in this particular moment with this award. Jaden is a model for young people, and my Dad and I both understand how important it is to support the positivity and solutions of younger generations right now.''
And the award was created in honour of Robert and his ''decades-long environmental legacy and will be presented to a revered artist committed to using their voice to protect the earth and to create a more just and sustainable future for us all''.
Jaden is a big supporter of charities and joined forces with Umami Burger to launch his own vegetarian burger to help support hurricane relief charities.
He said: ''You should come to Umami and have the Jaden slider trio because you're not gonna believe there's no meat in it and it's impossible and you're just not gonna believe it. So there's the normal impossible, the Korean barbecue and the Umami barbecue. I'm trying to satisfy different flavours for people but at the same time give them a plant-based burger that they, you know, can enjoy and promote healthy living and lifestyle.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
When Dre and his mum pack up all their belongings and move to Beijing, China...
There is a part of The Pursuit of Happyness -- most of the last third,...
In The Pursuit of Happyness, Chris Gardner (Will Smith) is a family man struggling to...