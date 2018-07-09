Jaden Smith has unveiled his new album on Instagram.

The 20-year-old rapper has given fans their first taste of 'SYRE: The Electric Album' on the social media site in a series of posts made on his 20th birthday on Sunday (08.07.18).

The LP announcement comes two weeks after he unloaded his video for 'Ghost' which shows Jaden walking the streets of Tokyo.

The new music has been well received by his 9.3 million followers who are now desperate to hear the full versions.

It is not the first time that Jaden has utilised his Instagram account to promote his music as when he released his debut LP 'SYRE' in November 2017 he posted snippets from the record to the site.

Although the album is expected to be a collection of hip hop tracks, Jaden - who is the son of actor-and-rapper Will Smith and actress-and-singer Jada Pinkett Smith - took to Twitter on Saturday (07.07.18) to insist it will be more than a rap record.

He tweeted: ''It's Not A Rap Album.''

Will, 49, is fully supportive of his son's musical ambitions but couldn't resist playfully mocking Jaden in a hilarious spoof of his 'Icon' music video, to mark the hit clocking up 100 million streams.

The 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' hitmaker told his son that it was a ''delicious gift'', for a parent to see their child succeed.

Will shared the clip on Instagram of him dressed up as Jaden, recreating scenes from the 'Icon' video as he lip-synced to the track.

He wrote: ''Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You! [sic]''

The 'Men In Black' star is shown tripping over his slippers as he dances as well as his gold grill falling out of his mouth as he teases his son.

And the end he shouts to camera: ''J Diggy! I'm proud of you baby. Congrats. I love you.''

Jaden thanked his father, commenting on the clip: ''Dad this is the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life. You're the best father anyone could ask for. Thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it to far sometimes. I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love. Also thank you for having the best Instagram on planet earth. [sic]''