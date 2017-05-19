Jade Jagger is ''always'' designing jewellery for herself.

The 45-year-old British accessories designer - who is the daughter of Mick Jagger and his former partner Bianca Jagger - has admitted she ''loves'' emeralds as well as ''natural stones'' and will often create unique pieces just for herself.

Speaking about her biggest extravagance to ES magazine, the brunette beauty - who set up her own jewellery line Jade Inc. in 1996 - said: ''I love jewellery and I'm always designing special pieces for myself. I am obsessed with emeralds and love rough, natural stones.''

And the Paris-born star - who has children Ray, two, Amba,20 and Assisi, 24, - has revealed jeweller Jar is a ''huge inspiration'' for her because of the precise attention to detail.

When asked about her biggest influences, she said: ''Jar the jeweller is a huge inspiration for me; the attention to detail is incredible and I love the sculptural form.''

Jade has revealed she has recently finished showcasing her new collection for her Jade Jagger brand, which includes ''heraldic motifs'' and astronomical motifs to symbolise ''inner power'', in the French capital.

Speaking about her latest projects, the creative mastermind said: ''We just finished showing my latest jewellery in Paris. In the Insignia collection I used heraldic motifs and symbols of stars, eyes and shields that evoke inner power.''

Jade - who is currently married to Adrian Fillary - has revealed she is ''always'' giving advice to close friends and family, but she will never listen to her own words of wisdom.

When asked what the best tips she has ever received throughout her life are, she replied: ''I can always hear myself giving advice - if on I would take some of it.''