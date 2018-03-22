Jade Goody's widow has paid tribute to her on the ninth anniversary of her death.

Jack Tweed took to Instagram on Thursday (22.03.18) to remember his late wife, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 27 after suffering from cervical cancer.

Alongside a picture of Jade smiling, Jack wrote: ''Nine years ago today Jade left us. Not a day goes I don't think of her smile #smeartest #cervicalcancer #rememberjade (sic)''

Meanwhile, Jeff Brazier - who has Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 13, with Jade - previously revealed they dedicate one day a month to help their sons deal with her death.

Jeff said: ''On the 15th of each month that's 'mummy day'. We can talk about her obviously at any time and we do, but the 15th of the month means we are particularly focused on it. We will release balloons or we'll write letters and post them, whether they think they are going to get there or not it doesn't matter, it's expressing. It's writing those memories down, those thoughts and those feelings and even if it's sad and something that you perceive as being negative, it's not hurting them. It's hurting them more not to talk about it than it is to actually put it down on paper and do something with it.

''[They are doing] incredibly well which is a lot to do with the charity [Grief Encounter] and a lot to do with the things we do on a regular basis such as talking about their mum all the time, having those triggers around the house that are going to make them talk and the pictures, the memories that will always enable us to keep her very much an open subject of conversation.''