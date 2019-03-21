Jade Goody's sons are hosting a quiz night to raise money for charity, in honour of the 10th anniversary of her passing.

The former 'Big Brother' star died of cancer in March 2009, and her sons Bobby, 15, and 14-year-old Freddy - whom she had with former boyfriend Jeff Brazier - have decided to mark the tragic anniversary by holding a private charity quiz night for family and friends.

Bobby and Freddy will split the money raised from the quiz between cancer charity Marie Curie - who were ''fantastic'' in caring for Jade in her final days - and children's hospital Great Ormond Street.

In tweets shared by Jeff, he revealed: ''Staggeringly, Its been 10 years my children have had to do without the most important person in their life. To their absolute credit, they want to mark the occasion remembering their Mum by raising money for charity at their private quiz night amongst family and friends.

''They have personally chosen @mariecurieuk because of how fantastic they have heard the nurses were in caring for their Mum in her final days. They have also elected to support @GOSHCharity on this occasion for their work with the bravest of children too. (sic)''

Jeff then called on the support of his 24,400 followers to donate what they can to the cause in order to ''encourage'' his sons, and said he hoped the family would be able to ''pay respect'' to Jade through the evening.

He added: ''Your support offers more than a wonderful donation. It grants the encouragement to know they are being brave and that their efforts are seen. It tells them they are not alone in their grief and that others, friends they are yet to meet are keeping an eye on their journey.

''As a parent i thank you for embracing their bravery in daring to remember joyfully. Its all I've ever wanted to encourage and they both look forward to creating an evening that their Mum would have so loved to have been at the heart of. This for us is how you truly pay respect.''

As of the time of writing, the cause - which is being hosted through Virgin Money Giving - has already smashed the £1,000 target, with a total of £1,178 in donations.

Meanwhile, Jeff has also helped to raise £1.3 million for the Grief Encounter charity, who held their gala dinner earlier this week.

He tweeted about the total: ''Incredible achievement by all. £1.3 million raised for @griefencounter on Monday night! Really proud of that. @oliviajwayne you were seriously delightful to host with and @Beverleyknight I haven't stopped listening to you since. (Prodigal Sista album was big for me back in day) (sic)''