Jade Goody's mother Jackiey Budden says her grief ''never goes away'' even 10 years after her daughter's death.

'Big Brother' legend Jade passed away in 2009 at the age of just 27 months after being diagnosed with cervical cancer and Jackiey, 60, has confessed she finds it hard to come to terms with her passing and she is still haunted by how Jade looked in her final days before the illness took her life.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on 'This Morning' on Monday (04.02.19), she said: ''People say it gets easier or it never gets easier, or is it hard, but it's the same ever. The hardest thing is it don't go away and obviously, because she's very well known, it still don't go away.

''Everyone praises me because of the legacy, but what I can't get around is I was the one who, when she passed, I was the one who bathed her, washed her, and I get that flashback all the time.

''It's not a thing you do - you know, you don't bury your daughter or you son. To watch her disintegrate was the worst, as much as I miss her, I'm so glad she's out of pain. That's what I pray for every time.''

Jade is survived by her two sons, Bobby, 15 and 14-year-old Freddie, who are both now raised by their dad Jeff Brazier, who was in a relationship with the TV personality from 2002 and 2004.

Jackiey revealed that although the two boys are doing well they still have moments where they grieve for their late mum.

She shared: ''They're doing so, so well yeah. Fred, the youngest one, he still grieves and then Bob, he's 15 now. He's the spitting image of her, I see them and they're doing really well. Bobby just stays in his pit like his mother and Freddie is just a funny, cheeky boy but they're doing so well.

''The boys are grand, I see them. They are doing really well ... Jeff [Brazier] is grand, he's a good dad.''

Jackiey also took the opportunity on TV to thank Jade's fans for their continued support and love for her girl.

She said: ''I get about 16 Mother's Day cards and gifts each year, and every year the Bolton Family do me a calendar of photos - so thank you, they really do look after me.''