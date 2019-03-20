Jade Goody's friends think she would be ''so proud'' of her sons.

The former 'Big Brother' star died of cancer in March 2009 but her closest pals, Charlene Steel, Jennifer Smith, Kelly Wyatt, Caroline Roberts and Kate Webb ensure her memory lives on by regularly spending time with Bobby, 15, and 14-year-old Freddy - who she had with former boyfriend Jeff Brazier - and sharing their favourite stories about their mum.

Kelly said: ''She would be so proud of them, they are gorgeous. We love having them in our life, we see them quite a lot. We have them for sleepovers and talk to them about their mum.

''There was a time when we wasn't sure if it was right, [but] we always asked Jeff what he thought...

''Freddie particularly wants to know funny stories about his mum. They are so like her.''

The group also recalled the emotional moment when Jade broke the news to her sons that she was dying.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Kate said: ''She comforted everyone...the only time I saw her lose it was then. That was the only time you could hear her screaming.''

Before Jade passed away, her friends helped organise her wedding to Jack Tweed and though their pal was extremely sick, she still wanted to be in control and was a bridezilla''.

Caroline laughed and said: ''She was a bridezilla anyway...She said to me, you need to have the week off...Tell your boss. I will speak to him. Book the week off and then you can just concentrate on my wedding.''

Kelly added: ''It was like she had saved all her energy for that day. After that, that was when she was really weak. She had to keep going off and get her meds topped up [from the nurse] but other than that, she was on form.''

And while Jade was very happy on her big day, it was emotional for everyone.

Kate said: ''Jade was also trying to get as much money for her boys..it was a job for her...She had a magazine [there], we were doing a show. It was an amazing performance from her. The best bit for me was her speech. I will never forget her speech. She basically said: 'I am hoping for a miracle.' The whole room [cried]...''