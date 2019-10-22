Jade Goody's son Bobby has kickstarted his ambitious career after signing a modelling contract.

The 16-year-old was scouted by several modelling agencies and decided to sign up, his father Jeff Brazier has revealed.

Jeff said: ''He's learning how to DJ because he's interested in that, so I'll obviously support that. He's signed up with a model agency because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on, and he hasn't done anything yet, but you know, that will be interesting to see what happens for him. I know he's quite sort of hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him.''

And Bobby impressed with two As, three Bs and three Cs in his GCSEs and is currently completing an apprenticeship in digital marketing.

He added: ''I'm really proud of Bob. It was a shame that last year he really kind of didn't give himself enough credit for how capable he was academically. His exam results, for him, were a real shock because he'd told himself that he was going to do a lot worse than he actually did. He got two A's, three B's, three C's in the end, and that's really not a bad return for a kid that didn't really try particularly hard at revising, no matter how many times I sort of said to him 'come on, mate, put an hour or two in.'''

Jeff and his kids took part in a documentary commemorating the life and death of Jade Goody, which aired back in August, but he won't be showing it to them just yet and will wait until they're older.

He told The Sun Online: ''In a nutshell, I got the godparents together. We sat the kids down. We told them what they was likely to be seeing, and that there would be some really amazing stuff that they would be incredibly proud to watch, but we also said, truthfully, that there's going some incredibly difficult things that you probably don't know about your mum, or you don't know happened to your mum, that's going to be really difficult for you to watch. And maybe at the ages of 14 and 16, I believe this might be best left until you're a couple of years older. It's never going anywhere, you're always going to be able to watch it, and you will watch it one day, but now is probably not the best time, but it's up to you what's your choice and they both said 'well we're happy to go without, we'll wait.'''