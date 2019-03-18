Jade Goody's widower Jack Tweed wants to stay single for the rest of his life.

The 31-year-old television personality has no plans to find love again, following the tragic loss of his wife Jade in 2009 after her battle with cervical cancer, as he doesn't think he will ever ''be as happy'' with someone else as he was with her.

He said: ''She was 100 million per cent the love of my life. Nobody has ever come close to Jade and I don't see how they ever will. That pain of losing the person you love never goes away ... I'm never going to be as happy as I was with her so I don't feel it will be fair if I get with someone else.''

And Jack admits losing his wife at such a young age has left him suffering from anxiety and depression and he has described it as an ''emotional roller coaster''.

He added: ''I live with a lot of anxiety and depression but I keep a lot of things to myself. It's like an emotional roller coaster.''

Jack has also reconnected with Jade's sons Bobby, 15, and Freddie, 14, who the late television personality had with Jeff Brazier.

He shared to OK! magazine: ''Jeff stopped me from seeing the boys. At that time, I was getting into trouble and I was off the rails - so Jeff was probably right to do that. Now he's seen I've sorted myself out, so he got in touch and said the boys had been asking about me. They came around to mine for tea and Jeff was there so it felt like an awkward first date!''