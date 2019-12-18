Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier's model son is heading to Paris Fashion Week.

Bobby Brazier, 16, has revealed his passion for the fashion industry and revealed he is heading to Paris and Milan soon with his agent.

He told MailOnline: ''Modelling has been great fun, I'm loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting. I'm going to Paris and Milan with my agent Cesar in January - it's going to be a great experience.''

The sensible teenager is currently juggling his fledgling modelling career with an apprenticeship in digital marketing but hopes to eventually make it his main focus.

He explained: ''I'm modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I'm not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes!''

Bobby - who lost his mum Jade to cervical cancer in 2009 - has signed up the The Unsigned Group modelling agency, which has represented stars including Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova.

Cesar Perin, Director of Models said: ''Bobby's look is incredible - he has an incredible future ahead of him and with his Dad, Jeff, we are working together to make it as bright for him as possible.''

Jeff previously revealed Bobby had been scouted by several modelling agencies.

He said: ''He's learning how to DJ because he's interested in that, so I'll obviously support that. He's signed up with a model agency because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on, and he hasn't done anything yet, but you know, that will be interesting to see what happens for him. I know he's quite sort of hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there's a few opportunities available to him.''

And Bobby impressed with two As, three Bs and three Cs in his GCSEs before going on to start his apprenticeship in digital marketing.

He added: ''I'm really proud of Bob. It was a shame that last year he really kind of didn't give himself enough credit for how capable he was academically. His exam results, for him, were a real shock because he'd told himself that he was going to do a lot worse than he actually did. He got two A's, three B's, three C's in the end, and that's really not a bad return for a kid that didn't really try particularly hard at revising, no matter how many times I sort of said to him 'come on, mate, put an hour or two in.'''