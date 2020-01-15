Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are to produce a brand new event series titled World Tour, with the first to take place on March 14 in Melbourne, Australia.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are to produce a brand new event series.
The couple are working alongside Apollo World Touring on the new World Tour series, which will take place in the likes of Montreal, Berlin, Milan, Seoul, Osaka and Miami.
And now it has been announced that Robbie Williams is set to headline the first event on March 14 in Melbourne, Australia, which is during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Other acts are to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tera Hanks, president of Westbrook Inc., said in a statement: ''On behalf of Will and Jada and the entire Westbrook Team, we're so excited to partner with Apollo World Touring on this innovative event series. From the inception of World Tour, we've been excited with its potential as a global franchise to bring mind-blowing experiences and unparalleled access to fans and creators worldwide. We're gathering some of the biggest names in music to celebrate cities around the world and the amazing creativity found there. We can't wait for everyone to join us on the World Tour.''
Whilst Paul Morrison, chairman and co-founder of Apollo World Touring, added: ''Will and the team at Westbrook are groundbreaking innovators and fantastic partners, channeling unrivalled global recognition with excellence on working with the best cutting-edge creative talent around the world. World Tour will feed global audiences hungry for great content - bringing the best in entertainment to provide a unique platform which will celebrate the best that our host cities have to offer.''
World Tour has been described as a ''new, touring music phenomenon''.
John Giddings, World Tour's global lead promoter, shared: ''World Tour promises to be nothing short of extraordinary and will deliver unique experiences both on location and online to the global fan community.''
