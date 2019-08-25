'Red Table Talk' helped Jada Pinkett Smith cope with the death of a close friend.
'Red Table Talk' helped Jada Pinkett Smith cope with the death of a close friend.
The 47-year-old actress found out that her pal had passed away just minutes before she filmed an episode of the Facebook Watch show about loss and though the 'Bad Moms' star found it difficult to get to work, she thinks it helped her process her grief.
She said: ''I think that the most difficult topic for me to tackle...I don't know if there's been the most difficult topic, the most difficult show probably for me to shoot was the show about loss.
''Because I had just several minutes before I was going to the table, I got a call that one of my girlfriends passed away and that was tough.
''And it was really ironic doing a show about loss and then I find out my girlfriend died, yeah that was a tough show, that was a tough show.''
Jada revealed that filming the show - on which she is joined by her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris - made her think about her grief on a deeper level than she would have otherwise.
She said: ''It definitely helped me process it in a different way than I would have if I was alone, I think it made me have to really think about it.
''I think if I were alone I would have just dealt with my emotion versus dealing with, what is, does that make sense? You know what I mean, you go into your emotions and that can be an abyss of just pure pain and sorrow.
''Versus dealing with what is and it's like she's free, she no longer has to deal with pain, you know so I was able to go into that space more quickly and take a step back instead of just diving into 'Oh my god' it was just like okay and find peace a bit more quickly.''
New episodes of 'Red Table Talk' are coming in September, exclusively on Facebook Watch.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...