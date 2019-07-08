Jada Pinkett Smith has praised her son Jaden as a ''powerful teacher''.

The 'Girls Trip' star wished her son a happy 21st birthday and says his birth marked the start of her ''first experience of tangible love''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''After my first trimester ... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden (sic)''

And in his own post, Jaden's father Will Smith confessed he ''couldn't believe'' his son had reached the milestone birthday already.

He wrote: ''Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. :-) Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!? (sic)''

Jaden previously dubbed social media as ''power''.

The 21-year-old actor - who has an impressive 12 million followers on Instagram - said: ''I will say Instagram is power. It just matters who wields it and how they wield it - cause even if you have no followers on Instagram, you have power. If you can monitor what every single person in the world is doing it doesn't matter who you are ... that's power ...you can use that information in all different types of ways. It just depends, who are you monitoring? Who do you spend your time watching? I like to monitor what Elon Musk is doing. What he wears. What he does. Where he goes. Who he talks to. Who he monitors. Who's important to him? Who does he follow? How often does he post? His lifestyle. His jokes. His friends ... What's Bill Gates doing? What's Jeff Bezos doing? Where are you guys?''