Jada Pinkett Smith has written a song with her daughter Willow.

The 46-year-old actress has revealed she's teamed up with the 'Whip My Hair' hitmaker for a new track called 'Dear Father' and, although it's not ready yet because they're still ''working on it'', she believes the lyrics are pretty ''dope.''

Speaking to Billboard, Jada said: ''I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It's called 'Dear Father' and we are still working on it. But it's pretty dope. Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me.''

And that's not the only song they're doing together as there are four in the pipeline.

The brunette beauty added: ''She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour, so it's always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage.

''It's really fun. So we're thinking about doing four songs or something.''

Jada and Willow, 17, have a close relationship and the teenager recently revealed during their Facebook 'Red Table Talk' series that she self-harmed after she shot into the limelight after she released the hit single 'Whip My Hair' in 2010.

She said: ''It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

''After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I'm not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.''

Jada - who also has 19-year-old son Jaden with husband Will Smith - said: ''What? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part. Cutting yourself where?''

To which Willow responded: ''On my wrist.

''I mean, you can't even see it but there's still a little something there. But like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.''