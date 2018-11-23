Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted she doesn't think she'd be ''mature enough'' for a divorce.Hollywood
Jada Pinkett Smith doesn't think she'd be ''mature enough'' for a divorce.
The 47-year-old star has been happily married to Will Smith for over 20 years, but she admitted in the event of an unlikely split, she doesn't think she'd be ale to handle the break-up without getting angry.
Appearing on her 'Red Table Talk' Facebook Watch show, she said: ''For me personally, I'm not mature enough to have a divorce. I'm just not.
''I don't think I would ever be mature enough. I don't. Because when you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there ... let me tell you, that's when the red table turns upside down and it won't be red no more!
''This'll be smashed in shambles. You know what I'm saying?''
Despite the divorce discussion, Jada and Will - who have son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 17, together - are still very much in love.
He previously revealed:''There's nothing that could happen that we won't be together and love each other. And it's not just because we're saying it. It's because we've cracked each other's heads wide open.
''I've truly learned the definition of unconditional love. I love you, I support you, I'm going to help you be happy no matter what. I don't have to like it. I describe it as the day the deal breakers are gone. We don't have any deal breakers.''
The 'Suicide Squad' star said that although the pair have had rough patches, they were able to ''keep going'', even if they don't always agree with one another.
He added: ''We woke up the next day and high-fived and kept going. We set each other free, and people really struggle with that. The things that Jada needs to be happy I'm not going to agree with them all.''
