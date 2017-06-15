Jada Pinkett Smith says society ''needs more'' supportive women to praise each other rather than fight against one another.
Jada Pinkett Smith has called for women to support each other rather than fight against one another.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star feels it is important to not only focus on how society treats women but also how women treat each other.
She said: ''I definitely think we need more of that. We talk a lot about how society treats us and men treat us, but we don't focus enough on how we treat each other.
''Rather than fighting each other and pushing each other down, we need to be promoting each other! As far as female empowerment goes, it'd be nice to pay a bit more attention to that.''
And the 45-year-old actress praised her 'Girls Trip' co-stars - Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish - for letting ''each other shine''.
She added: ''We were so lucky to find four women who are all girls girls. We're all women who love other girls - you don't find that a lot in Hollywood ...
''We weren't afraid to allow each other to shine. We supported each other in that way, especially for Tiffany as a newcomer - we left a lot of room for her to do her own thing. She's so talented and so freaking funny. We had the best time filming together.''
Meanwhile, Jada - who has Jaden, 18, and Willow, 16, with her husband Will Smith - also revealed she is planning a trip to Rio de Janeiro with Queen Latifah.
She told Haute Living magazine: ''Latifah and I have been talking, and she's trying to get me to go with her [to Rio]. It's funny, Will's been there so many times, and I've never been able to go with him, and La's like, 'Don't go with him, go with me!' Maybe we'll do a 'Girls Trip 2' in Brazil.''
