Jada Pinkett Smith went skydiving as a birthday gift for her husband Will Smith, because he told her he wanted to see her jump out of a plane.
Jada Pinkett Smith went skydiving as a birthday gift for her husband Will Smith.
The 47-year-old actress was shocked when her husband told her the only thing he wanted for his 50th birthday in September was for her to jump out of a plane, but she says she accepted his odd request because it's ''hard to find'' other things to buy him as gifts.
She said: ''Will turned 50 and so he said, 'The only thing I want for my birthday, a birthday gift from you, is to jump out of a plane.'
''It's hard to find things for Will because he doesn't necessarily like objects. He doesn't like material things. So I was like, 'Man, if that's what you really want, then daggonit I'll do it.' I did it for his 50th cause that's what he wanted.''
The 'Girls Trip' star then joked that her husband - with whom she has 20-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old daughter Willow - asked her to skydive because he had ''different'' plans for if things went badly.
She added: ''Let me tell you. Because he's watching me and I go, 'Why would a husband ask his wife to jump out of a plane for his 50th? Unless he's got some different plans for the next half.'''
But Jada says she wasn't nervous when it came to the jump, because she knew she had to ''keep her composure'' and trust her ''faith''.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''You know, I wasn't. I was kind of anxious before and I knew I was gonna freak out once I got on the plane, because I don't like heights and I don't like planes. I don't like to fly. And I was like, 'Jada, this is gonna be a test for you just as far as how you can keep your composure in regards to your faith.'''
Jada wasn't the only family member jumping out of flying vehicles for Will's big day, as the 'Suicide Squad' star himself bungee jumped from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...