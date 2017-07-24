Jada Pinkett Smith is confident a sequel to her new comedy 'Girls Trip' will be made.

The Hangover-esque film about four female friends who go on a weekend away together to a New Orleans music festival has reviewed well and banked over $30 million in its opening weekend at the box office.

Jada is sure that Universal Pictures will reunite the cast, which as well as herself includes Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish, for another outing of outrageous antics.

In an interview on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: ''We've talked about doing a sequel, so we'll see if it happens, but I think with the success of the movie it will happen ... It's just done $30 million at the weekend, so I'm so proud. They're saying that we've taken rated R comedies out of their slump so it's a nice moment for us for sure.

''The movie has a lot of heart and great messages about empowerment and living your truth so you get a little bit of everything.''

Jada, 45, believes the secret to the success of the movie is that the four main stars and the rest of the cast had so much fun during shooting and that spirit of fun and camaraderie comes through on the big screen.

She added: ''Making the movie was a girls' trip we really had a special bond and I think that audiences can feel that. It's naughty.''

Jada's husband Will Smith is yet to see his the film as he's been busy working in Britain but he's going to watch it with his wife this week at a screening in London.

The screen star - who has son Jaden and daughter Willow with her spouse Will - said: ''He hasn't seen it yet, he will see it it's just that he's been in the UK filming so he's going to a screening tomorrow.''