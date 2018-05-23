Jada Pinkett Smith is wanted to front the National Alopecia Areata Foundation after she candidly opened up about her hair loss.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star - who recently candidly opened up about her hair loss - has been dubbed ''inspirational'' by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and they would like to see her become an ambassador.
A spokesperson for the foundation said they have been trying to contact Jada after she opened up about her struggle with hair loss.
Jada did not say whether she suffers from alopecia areata but the foundation say that the symptoms she explained seem to fit that condition.
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress previously admitted she is ''terrified'' about losing her hair.
Speaking on her Facebook show Red Table Talk recently, she said: ''A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans. Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it. [I have] issues with hair loss.
''It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.
''My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'''
