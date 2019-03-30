Jada Pinkett Smith has unfollowed the Kardashians on Instagram.

Although the 47-year-old actress was a close friend of the reality TV family, she recently unfollowed matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on the picture-sharing platform, due to the fallout from the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, TMZ reports.

Jada recently took Jordyn Woods' side after the model - who was best friends with Kris' daughter Kylie Jenner - was accused of hooking up with Tristan, the father of Khloe's baby True.

Jordyn - whose late father was a good friend of Jada's husband Will Smith - appeared on Jada's 'Red Table Talk' to discuss the incident, during which she admitted Tristan kissed her, but insisted she did not kiss him back.

Jada is said to have ''made it clear'' that everyone should try to put the cheating incident behind them but the Kardashian family's new trailer for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' season 16 has shown that they are not ready to let it go.

Jordyn was reportedly left devastated after the show's new trailer aired this week, as it shows Khloe breaking down in tears over the allegations.

Speaking about the trailer, a source told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it. It's still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It's humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She's trying to look fabulous on social media, but it's still a lot for any person to deal with.''

In the clip, Khloe can be seen crying as she opens up about the alleged affair - which caused the end of her relationship with Tristan - and says it has been tough working through such a difficult period in the public eye.

She said: ''It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show.

''Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.''

Later in the trailer, Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - is seen screaming in the car while she's on the phone.

She shouts: ''My family is ruined.''