Jada Pinkett Smith is tackling her hair loss with steroid treatments, after revealing earlier this month she is starting to lose her locks.
The 46-year-old actress opened up earlier this month about her battle with hair loss after experts told her they ''don't know why'' she is losing her locks, and she has now revealed she's begun to have ''steroid injections'' to help temporarily treat her condition.
In an Instagram video, she said: ''I'm getting my little steroid injections, and they seem to be helping, but not curing, but they seem to be helping, but I'm open to other ideas.''
The 'Girls Trip' star also took a moment to thank her fans for their support in the weeks since she revealed her ongoing struggle with hair loss.
She added: ''I just want to say a thank you to everyone for all the outreach, from all the doctors and all the holistic practitioners, who have been reaching out to me for this head of mine, I appreciate it so much. And I'm taking into a lot of consideration all the recommendations that are coming my way.''
Jada revealed her struggle during an episode of her 'Red Table Talk' show earlier this month, and said that the condition is the reason why she always sports a shorter cut.
She said: ''A lot of people have been asking why I've been wearing turbans. Well, I haven't talked about it. It's not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it. [I have] issues with hair loss.
''It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.
''My hair has been a big part of me. Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, 'Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.'''
