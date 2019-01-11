Jada Pinkett Smith is set to dedicate a two-part special of her 'Red Table Talk' series to discuss R. Kelly.
The R&B star is currently facing accusations of sexual assault made by a host of women in the new Lifetime documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly', and Jada, 47, has revealed she will be discussing the allegations at length over two episodes of her popular Facebook Watch talk show, which she stars in alongside her 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.
Posting on the 'Red Table Talk' Facebook page, Jada wrote: ''Join us at the Red Table for a special two-part episode this Friday and Monday where we will continue the conversations regarding the survivors and abuse illuminated in Lifetime UK's docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. We appreciate all of your comments and hope you join us for this important conversation.''
The special episodes will feature one of Kelly's accusers, Lisa Van Allen, as well as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, Dr. Candice Norcott, who will discuss the public's reaction, as well as abuse warning signs and the different paths to healing.
Jada has spoken out on the allegations against the 'Ignition' hitmaker once before, when she took to social media to ask her followers to explain why sales of his music had increased since the docuseries aired.
She said: ''So, I got an article this morning that R. Kelly streams have spiked substantially since the release of 'Surviving R. Kelly' docuseries and I'm having a really difficult time understanding why.
''But I think it's important that I understand why. I really would like for you guys to help me understand what I'm missing, even if I'm missing something that I don't necessarily agree with. I just want to understand what I'm missing.
'' ... I really don't want to believe that it's because black girls don't matter enough. Or is that the reason? So, let me know.''
