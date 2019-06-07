Jada Pinkett Smith says there have been ''betrays of the heart'' in her relationship with Will Smith.

The couple have been married for over two decades and have Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, together, and although Jada insists neither of them have ever been unfaithful to the other, there have been other instances of betrayal in their longterm romance.

But the 47-year-old actress never believed those moments warranted a break-up between the pair, as the duo ''still love'' each other and were able to work through their differences.

Speaking in a preview clip for Monday's (10.06.19) episode of 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''What are the alternatives to divorce? Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there's been an affair you have to get a divorce.''

To which the episode's guest and couple's therapist Esther Perel said: ''I'm not of that persuasion because I think there are many relational betrayals. Contempt, neglect, and violence and indifference and nobody tells people, 'Leave, leave, get the hell out.'

''And especially on women, it's the real new pressure. God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you. Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It's like the shame of staying, now that you can go you've got to get out.''

And Jada then added: ''I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?' And it's like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'''

Meanwhile, the 'Girl's Trip' star previously admitted she and Will, 50, have put a lot of work into their marriage in order to keep it together, and they have both said several times they'll never get divorced.

Jada said last year: ''I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here's the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever.

''We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.''