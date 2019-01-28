Jada Pinkett Smith took her children to homeless shelters when they were young, so they could understand how ''privileged'' they are.
Jada Pinkett Smith took her children to homeless shelters when they were young, so they could understand how ''privileged'' they are.
The 47-year-old actress is mother to Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18, whom she has with her husband Will Smith - with whom she also helped raise his 26-year-old son Trey from a previous marriage - and says it was important for her to teach her brood about ''life beyond all the twinkles and lights'' of Hollywood, so they understood how lucky they were.
Jada said: ''They had to start their charity lifestyle very early, [at] five years old they were in the orphanages at homeless shelters.
''They got to see that there's life beyond all the twinkles and lights. That was really important to me, that they understood that listen you guys are really privileged and you are to learn how to offer and offer yourself and be in service to the world. I think Will and I always led with that.
''They got to see very early, life is not a game and all of this here it's not yours, me and daddy worked for all of this. I'd tell them, 'Your room? That's temporary! That ain't your room, that's a room you're using in our house.'''
Both Jaden and Willow kickstarted their own careers in the industry from an early age, and the 'Girls Trip' star believes it was crucial for her kids to learn how to ''grind and work hard''.
Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday (27.01.19), she added: ''As much as people got on me in regards to having them work early, I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they did not have to grind or work hard on their own.
''[Working at an early age] got them a taste [of hard work], and they really had a lot of respect for their parents in regards to what we were doing.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...