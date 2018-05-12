Jada Pinkett Smith admits she is still ''angry'' that Tupac Shakur ''left'' her when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1996.
Jada Pinkett Smith is ''angry'' that Tupac Shakur ''left'' her.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star was good friends with the 'Dear Mama' hitmaker since they both attended the Baltimore School of the Arts together but she admits his death still affects her greatly, over 20 years on.
Speaking in a preview for the next episode of her 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''That was a huge loss in my life, because he was one of those people that I expected to be here. My upset is more anger. You know what I'm saying? Because I feel that he left me. And I know that's not true, and it's a very selfish way to think about it, but I really did believe that he was going to be here for the long run.''
Tupac was killed aged 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1996.
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actress - who has Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17, with her husband Will Smith - previously admitted Tupac's death made her ''afraid of fame''.
She explained: ''When I think about what I had going on when I was younger, I do think I was really afraid of fame. I really worked hard to keep everything small. I saw how Tupac got devoured by having fame too fast. I watched what happened to him and, in all honesty, I think it scared me. For a long period of time, I really tried to put a cap on fame. I'll never forget when Michael Mann called me for 'Ali', I was like, I have no interest in being in your movie. I look back on things like that in my youth and think, 'What a freakin' idiot you were!' But I realise now I was really scared ... I was afraid of the success. Look, I can deal with the failures. Trust me. Falling on my ass and getting up, I'm good at that one. It's the other stuff.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...