Jada Pinkett Smith says the decision to talk about pornography on 'Red Table Talk' came as ''a lot of women'' she knows have had problems in their relationships because of it.

The 47-year-old actress has admitted that opening up about her experiences with porn in front of her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith was a ''TMI moment'', but says the conversation was important to have because porn can be a tough subject for so many people.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Jada said: ''I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment. [It was] a group decision.

''There were a lot of women, part of our production team and a lot of friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography. So we decided to tackle that issue at the red table. But, I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter. I was like, for the first time, I never thought that I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the red table and that was the show. I'm very inquisitive like that.''

During the episode - which aired last month - the 'Girl's Trip' star confessed to her mother and daughter that she'd had an addiction to pornography when she was younger.

She said: ''If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn. Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness.''

Willow then asked her mother if her ''fixation'' on porn came from an ''emotional'' place, which Jada says it did.

She said: ''It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is. But it's actually not.''

And Jada wasn't the only one who spoke candidly about her experiences with adult content, as Willow said was first exposed to pornography around the age of 11, and Jada says she became aware of what her daughter was seeing through the Tumblr app.

Jada said: ''I remember the first time I went on Willow's Tumblr, she was 10 or 11. She was very matter of fact, she said, 'I'm going to my Tumblr page but as we're going to the Tumblr page you're going to see a lot of stuff. This has nothing to do with me.' So she's just scrolling, scrolling. And when I tell you I saw some of the most hardcore pornography on Tumblr ... I saw some hardcore stuff. I was like, 'Willow!' And she said, 'Don't even pay attention to it.'''