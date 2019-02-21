Jada Pinkett Smith shares ''peace, love, and joy'' with her husband Will Smith, rather than sharing negative emotions.
The 47-year-old actress has been married to the 'Suicide Squad' star - with whom she has son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 18 - for over two decades, and says the couple keep their relationship strong by making sure they only ever share positive emotions, rather than discussing ''traumas from our childhood''.
She said: ''Personally, in my journey, what I had to realise was that I had to find all the peace, love and joy within my heart in order to bring it to the table to share. Will had to go away and find the peace, love and joy in his heart to share.
''So that's what we share instead of our traumas from our childhood, all of our insecurities and fears that we usually come to the table within our relationships to have our partners fix.''
The 'Girls Trip' star says she used to have a different dynamic with Will in which they would ''manipulate'' each other to ''be the thing'' the other needed them to be, but they quickly realised that wasn't healthy.
Explaining the toxic mindset on her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', she said: ''I need you to be this thing for me so that I don't feel a certain way. And what I'm going to do is put so much pressure on you - and find really sneaky ways - to manipulate you so that you will always be the thing I need you to be so that I'm happy.''
Will, 50, previously appeared on the show last year to talk about their marriage, when he said he was left ''devastated'' during a time when their connection broke down.
He said: ''I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.''
