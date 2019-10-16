Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to return for 'The Matrix 4.'

The 48-year-old actress portrayed the character Niobe in 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'Matrix Revolutions', the second and third instalments of the franchise, and, according to Deadline, she is set to portray her alter ego once again.

Niobe comes from Zion and is the captain of the Logos hovercraft and a key rebel in in the war against the Machines and the Matrix.

It has also been reported that Neil Patrick Harris has joined the impressive ensemble cast on the sci-fi blockbuster, which is being directed by Lana Wachowski - who directed the first three 'Matrix' films along with sister Lilly under their moniker The Wachowskis - from a script penned by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. 'Aquaman' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also feature in the film as a young Morpheus.

The 'Matrix' Trilogy kicked off in 1999 and the fourth film is scheduled for release in 2022 with shooting starting in early 2020.

Following the project being confirmed, Lana, 54, admitted she was ''grateful'' for the opportunity to work on another 'Matrix' film.

She said: ''Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.''