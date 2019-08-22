Jada Pinkett Smith has confessed that sex toys are the reason her marriage to Will Smith has lasted over two decades.
Jada Pinkett Smith says sex toys are the key to her long marriage to Will Smith.
The Hollywood stars have been married for 22 years and Jada, 47, has confessed that the main factor in their longevity is a spicy sex life.
She told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''People are shocked about my love for using sex toys. I know damn well I'm not the only one that uses them.
''Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I'm still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality - it's still such a taboo.''
Jada - who has children Jaden, 21 and Willow, 18, will Will - also revealed that opening up about their marriage problems has brought her and Will, 50, closer and she hopes it inspires others when they see that their relationship isn't perfect.
She said: ''Will and I really wanted to dissolve the myths that surround ¬partnerships that are in the public eye, as if they're easy.
''Those partnerships are going through the exact kind of difficulties everyone else is going through. We got a lot of positive responses from people in our industry.
''I think it gave people the ¬opportunity to sit down with their partner.''
'Red Table Talk' star Jada previously admitted her relationship with Will is not a ''conventional marriage''.
Jada said: ''I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word 'wife': it's a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, 'That'll kill me.' And it damn near did!
''So why wouldn't you share what you've been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it's part of the healing. I feel like if we don't have real understanding about it, I don't know if interpersonal relationships are possible.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...