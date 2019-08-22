Jada Pinkett Smith says sex toys are the key to her long marriage to Will Smith.

The Hollywood stars have been married for 22 years and Jada, 47, has confessed that the main factor in their longevity is a spicy sex life.

She told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''People are shocked about my love for using sex toys. I know damn well I'm not the only one that uses them.

''Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I'm still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality - it's still such a taboo.''

Jada - who has children Jaden, 21 and Willow, 18, will Will - also revealed that opening up about their marriage problems has brought her and Will, 50, closer and she hopes it inspires others when they see that their relationship isn't perfect.

She said: ''Will and I really wanted to dissolve the myths that surround ¬partnerships that are in the public eye, as if they're easy.

''Those partnerships are going through the exact kind of difficulties everyone else is going through. We got a lot of positive responses from people in our industry.

''I think it gave people the ¬opportunity to sit down with their partner.''

'Red Table Talk' star Jada previously admitted her relationship with Will is not a ''conventional marriage''.

Jada said: ''I knew that I was not built for conventional marriage. Even the word 'wife': it's a golden cage, swallow the key. Even before I was married, I was like, 'That'll kill me.' And it damn near did!

''So why wouldn't you share what you've been through, when you see that other people are out there, trying to figure this crap out? We decided to make it public because it's part of the healing. I feel like if we don't have real understanding about it, I don't know if interpersonal relationships are possible.''