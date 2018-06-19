Jada Pinkett Smith claims her vagina is 30 years younger than she is, thanks to ''vaginal rejuvenation'' treatment.
The 46-year-old actress - who has son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17, with her husband Will Smith - has revealed that after suffering from ''bladder issues'' she underwent a ''vaginal rejuvenation'' treatment, and although the procedure cleared up her condition almost immediately, she has kept up with her appointments because they make her privates feel young again.
Speaking alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones at the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles, Jada said: '''Cause I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues. Which completely went away after three treatments. When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I'm not kidding. It looks like a little beautiful peach.''
Jada and Adrienne also spoke to Vitality Institute owner Kelly Rainey, who explained that many women undergo the procedure because of dryness, appearance, pain during sex or stress incontinence.
She added: ''[The treatment] introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover. Which makes you feel younger again and it gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did when we were back in our 20s.''
In recent months, the 'Girls Trip' star hasn't been shy about sharing personal details through her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', as she recently revealed her grandmother taught her how to masturbate when she was just nine years old.
Jada explained: ''My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me.
''She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that, that was him. And she taught me at nine!
''I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, 'Enough. You're having five orgasms a day.'''
