Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she was taught to masturbate by her grandmother.
Jada Pinkett Smith was taught to masturbate by her grandmother at the age of nine.
The 46-year-old actress has revealed she learned how to sexually satisfy herself thanks to her grandmother Marion Martin Banfield, a social worker who was determined to ensure that Jada didn't ''fall into the hands of a man''.
During a candid conversation in the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk', Jada explained: ''My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me.
''She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that, that was him. And she taught me at nine!''
Jada's 17-year-old daughter Willow - who she has with husband Will Smith - also featured on the episode.
And the Hollywood star was happy to share intimate details of her sex life with her daughter, admitting to Willow that she was giving herself multiple orgasms by the age of 17.
Jada confessed: ''I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.''
In fact, Jada reached a point at which she'd basically become addicted to masturbation, before she ultimately tired of the experience.
The 'Girls Trip' star shared: ''I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, 'Enough. You're having five orgasms a day.'''
Jada's grandmother played a crucial role in her career success, enrolling the aspiring star in piano, tap dance, and ballet lessons.
And Jada previously admitted to being inspired by her can-do attitude.
She said: ''My grandmother was a doer who wanted to create a better community and add beauty to the world.''
