Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' has been renewed for 20 more episodes.
The 47-year-old actress will be able to broadcast at least 20 more episodes of her hugely popular Facebook Watch show, as according to People magazine, Facebook have decided to renew the programme for another season.
'Red Table Talk' premiered in early 2018 and has become Facebook Watch's most popular original series, with a whopping 7.5 million people tuning in within the first 24 hours to watch the episode featuring Jordyn Woods, in which she spoke about the cheating scandal involving her, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.
The show features Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and sees the family discuss topics including race, domestic violence, relationship struggles, and much more with a host of special guests.
And the 'Girls Trip' star recently revealed she wants her show to encourage women to talk to each other.
She said: ''There were three women that were courageous enough to be super transparent with me. Ruby Dee, Pauletta Washington, and Salma Hayek. Three. They were so transparent with me and gave it to me so real, and so raw that those three conversations literally changed the trajectory of my life. And then I was like, 'Why don't we have more conversations like this? Like, if I had had this conversation earlier I would've done something different. Like, why aren't we talking in a way in which sharing and offering ourselves? In the way that we can help each other grow, help each other have the lives that we want?'''
Jada also hopes the show will be useful to her 19-year-old daughter Willow.
She added: ''I just think about the fact that several years for now when her grandmother's not here and I'm not here she'll have these red table talks to look back on that she can share with her children. It's just a beautiful legacy to leave for your children. I wish I'd had that with my grandmother.''
