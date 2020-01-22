Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' has been renewed by Facebook Watch for three years.
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' has been renewed for three years.
The 'Girls Trip' star's talk show - which she hosts alongside her daughter Willow Smith and her mom Adrienne - will appear on Facebook Watch for another 36 months, alongside a brand new show, 'Red Table Talk: The Estefans', which will star Gloria Estefan, her daughter Emily Estefan and niece Lili Estefan.
Jada said: ''I'm incredibly proud of 'Red Table Talk', and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili. Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what's most powerful for me is hearing people's stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I'm excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.''
For Gloria's spin-off show, it will be filmed in Miami, Florida and will follow the same format as Jada's original series, which began in 2018 - with the first episode featuring Jada, her husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.
Gloria said: ''I'm incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami. Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.''
Over the past months, Jada's show has featured a number of big name celebrities including Demi Moore, Alicia Keys and it was also where Jordyn Woods spoke for the first time after she kissed Khloe Kardashian's then-partner Tristan Thompson.
