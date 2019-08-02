Jada Pinkett Smith found having Jordyn Woods on 'Red Table Talk' to be a ''learning experience''.
Jada Pinkett Smith found having Jordyn Woods on 'Red Table Talk' to be a ''learning experience''.
The 47-year-old actress welcomed Jordyn onto her Facebook Watch talk show in order to let her tell her side of the story after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in February, while he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 15-month-old daughter True.
And Jada has now said it was a tricky subject for her to navigate, because she regards Jordyn ''like a daughter'', and didn't want to come across as biased.
She said: ''It was a learning experience for me because Jordyn is like a daughter to me. But then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see it from every angle. That was tough.
''I had to not to go in and go 'rah, rah, rah' - but to go, 'okay, let's hear your story, but let's also have compassion for the other side.'''
But the 'Girls Trip' star insists Jordyn, 21, was ''happy'' with the overall outcome of the interview.
Speaking at a screening for the show in London on Thursday (01.08.19), Jada added: ''She was happy, so I was happy. You feel me? As long as she felt as though we did right by her, I was happy. That's it.''
Meanwhile, Jada - who appears on 'Red Table Talk' alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - previously said she was dubious about letting Jordyn come on the show at first, but was convinced when her husband Will Smith said it was ''supremely important''.
She said: ''It actually wasn't something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, 'I really need you in this platform' and Will [Smith] felt like it was supremely important. So I was like, okay let's do it.
''I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That's it. She's a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don't necessarily know how to handle ... You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we've all come across.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
To a film critic, the mainstream is like a ravenous shark with a defective hypothalamus....
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 AfricaAlex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the...
Longtime Murphy Brown scribe Diane English dips her toes into bigger waters as she attempts...
Watch the trailer for Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, in cinemas December 5th 2008Alex the lion,...