Jada Pinkett Smith found having Jordyn Woods on 'Red Table Talk' to be a ''learning experience''.

The 47-year-old actress welcomed Jordyn onto her Facebook Watch talk show in order to let her tell her side of the story after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in February, while he was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his 15-month-old daughter True.

And Jada has now said it was a tricky subject for her to navigate, because she regards Jordyn ''like a daughter'', and didn't want to come across as biased.

She said: ''It was a learning experience for me because Jordyn is like a daughter to me. But then I also had to have an objective point of view. I had to be able to see it from every angle. That was tough.

''I had to not to go in and go 'rah, rah, rah' - but to go, 'okay, let's hear your story, but let's also have compassion for the other side.'''

But the 'Girls Trip' star insists Jordyn, 21, was ''happy'' with the overall outcome of the interview.

Speaking at a screening for the show in London on Thursday (01.08.19), Jada added: ''She was happy, so I was happy. You feel me? As long as she felt as though we did right by her, I was happy. That's it.''

Meanwhile, Jada - who appears on 'Red Table Talk' alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - previously said she was dubious about letting Jordyn come on the show at first, but was convinced when her husband Will Smith said it was ''supremely important''.

She said: ''It actually wasn't something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, 'I really need you in this platform' and Will [Smith] felt like it was supremely important. So I was like, okay let's do it.

''I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That's it. She's a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don't necessarily know how to handle ... You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we've all come across.''